Campaigners submit petition calling for traffic lights at busy junction in Dewsbury

Keith Mallinson has gathered more than 600 names on a petition calling for traffic lights to be installed at the junction of Bywell Road and Leeds Road in Dewsbury

Keith Mallinson presented a deputation at a full meeting of Kirklees Council urging highways officers to investigate Bywell Road’s junction with the A653 Leeds Road in Dewsbury.

Mr Mallinson, speaking at the meeting at Huddersfield Town Hall, said traffic lights were needed as drivers were unable to get out of the junction turning right towards Leeds in the morning rush hour.

He told councillors: “At peak times drivers can be waiting up to 20 minutes to exit this junction and this has been made worse by a new housing development of 150 new houses off Rumble Road.

“A number of people who work in Leeds have told me that if they don’t leave home before 7.30am they cannot use the Leeds Road junction.

“The only alternative they have is to use the junction of Bywell Road and the A638 Wakefield Road which does have a set of traffic lights. This increases the distance travelled to work by up to two miles.

“The residents feel a traffic control system would help in two ways. Firstly, it would improve journey times dramatically and, secondly, it would also greatly impact air quality and decrease emissions.”

Coun Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council's cabinet member for highways, said: “The council is aware of the concerns.