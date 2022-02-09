Campaign renewed to save popular manned railway crossing in Batley

Pictured at a recent meeting to discuss the Lady Ann Crossing in Batley are residents with ward councillors Habiban Zaman and Mahmood Akhtar

They want Network Rail to rein back on plans to replace the crossing linking Howley Street with Stoney Lane with a metal footbridge, which is being planned as part of electrification improvements within the mammoth Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Locals living near the crossing, on the north-east edge of Batley, as well as regular users, say they have been fighting Network Rail’s plans since 2016.

The late Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox was a supporter and led opposition to the plans.

Lady Ann Crossing, Batley, which is to be replaced with a footbridge as part of electrification improvements by Network Rail

Now campaigners say the plans, which had been “quietly dropped”, have “re-emerged under the cover of Covid”.

One said: “For many decades there has been a manned crossing to allow pedestrians safe and quick crossing of the railway line.

“Network Rail want to remove the signal box – and four jobs going with it – and replace it with a 335m steel raised pathway and bridge. Nearby residents are horrified at the prospect on many grounds.”

Hannah Lomas, principal programme sponsor for the Transpennine Route Upgrade, said: “Keeping the people of Batley safe has always been our priority.

“That’s why we’ve worked closely with our partners, including the British Transport Police, to make the decision to close Lady Ann level crossing and develop plans to replace it with a new, bespoke and accessible footbridge.”

Objectors say the bridge will be unsafe, describing it as “a mugger’s paradise”.

They believe the “huge” bridge and raised pathway, which will be lit at night, will transform a conservation area into “a mini industrial estate”.

They say pedestrian safety and road safety issues have not been addressed and that wildlife concerns, particularly around bats and birds as well as the removal of numerous trees have been “dismissed” by Network Rail.

An objector added: “Network Rail claim that the existing crossing would be unsafe if the line was ever electrified – over which there are serious doubts – [and] have produced numerous expensive documents that are long on assertions and short on facts.

“Their latest fiasco was to cancel a public meeting at very short notice over Covid concerns and replace it with a Teams meeting for which many residents received the notification letter late and which consisted of Network Rail representatives reading out a series of prepared statements. No dialogue whatsoever.”

Residents say they are “fighting hard” and have submitted more than 20 Freedom of Information requests to include the closure of the crossing, which is a public footpath.

They are being supported by local councillors and will soon meet with MP Kim Leadbeater.

Ms Lomas added that the “strength of feeling in the community” had resulted in “a great deal of engagement” including a postal survey that saw more than 60 per cent of respondents welcome a replacement footbridge.

Online and face-to-face information events had also been held to help develop plans for a safe footbridge “that works for everybody”.

She said more virtual and face-to-face information events were being planned.

Batley and Spen MP Ms Leadbeater said she had had a number of meetings with Network Rail following residents’ concerns and attended online meetings to gather more detail.

She added: “The main issue for me is safety – both the safety of people wanting to cross the railway line and the safety of passengers and staff.

“I totally understand the concerns local people have, particularly those living next to the crossing, but I also appreciate that the proposed changes are part of a much larger and much needed modernisation of the railway line which will improve transport across our region.