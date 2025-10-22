Calder Road in Ravensthorpe to be closed for nine months while Transpennine Route Upgrade bridge work takes place

Part of Calder Road in Ravensthorpe will be closed to vehicles until summer 2026.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road closure will come into effect on Monday, October 27, to allow for Transpennine Route Upgrade (TRU) work to take place. It is expected to remain shut for nine months.

Advance warning signage and diversions will be in place in the area, with residents and motorists urged to check roadworks.org for the latest information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is required to allow road realignment works, utility diversions and improvement works to connect Ravensthorpe Road and Calder Road to the new Calder Road bridge, which will become operational in 2026.

The road closure will allow for work to take place on the new Calder Road bridge

A spokesperson said the new Calder Road bridge will align with a new track layout to enable the fast and slow lines of track to be separated, making journeys faster and more reliable for passengers.

Thornhill Road/Fall Lane, which has been shut for utility works, is planned to re-open on Saturday, October 25, in advance of the Calder Road closure coming into place.

Andrew Campbell, TRU sponsor, said: “We really appreciate the local community’s ongoing patience and understanding while we undertake work in Ravensthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re aware that the closure on Calder Road may cause some disruption to residents and commuters, so we’ve worked hard to minimise the impact by keeping a pedestrian route open and ensuring that vehicle access remains in place to all businesses, due to the phased closure approach.

“The work on Calder Road is an important part of the wider rail upgrades in Ravensthorpe, which will ultimately enable us to build a new station that serves faster, more frequent and more reliable services across the Transpennine route.”