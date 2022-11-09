Buses to wear poppies with free travel for serving Forces personnel and veterans for Remembrance

The company’s buses serving communities across the region are being adorned with large commemorative poppies to encourage its thousands of customers travelling each day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The poppies will be prominently displayed on the front of buses on routes covering hundreds of miles every day across West Yorkshire, along with others run by parent firm Transdev across the North, from Preston and Manchester in the west to the Yorkshire Coast in the east.

Team Pennine will also provide free travel on Remembrance Day this Friday (11 November 2022) and Remembrance Sunday (13 November 2022) to all current service personnel with forces ID, and to veterans in uniform or with their medals.

Terry Wood, President, Royal British Legion; veterans Brian Whittaker and John Mainland; and Transdev engineers Patrick Mclaughlin and Stephen Buckley. Picture: Studio 3000

CEO of parent firm Transdev, Alex Hornby, said: “With financial challenges currently affecting many veterans and their families in the communities we serve, it’s more important than ever that we continue our support for the excellent work done by the Royal British Legion.

“We hope that by prominently showing our support for the Poppy Appeal on our buses, many of our customers will join us in contributing to this excellent cause.

“We want to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom, and to support those living with the impact of conflict today. All our teams at our depots across the North are fully behind this.”

The bus firm now hopes that as a highly visible symbol of remembrance, its bus poppies will help to encourage its customers to buy and wear their own poppies with pride.

Buses run by each of Transdev’s local bus operators across the North, including Team Pennine, will now display poppies ahead of Remembrance Sunday, when the region and the nation will pause to remember the fallen.