Burst water pipe cuts off supplies to Dewsbury homes as repairs are carried out

Yorkshire Water engineers

The pipe, which burst on Thornhill Road, Dewsbury - near to the junction with Fall Lane and Calder Bank Road - is currently being worked on by Yorkshire Water Engineers.

Kirklees Council has put diversions in place to help traffic navigate the road closures around the site and enable Yorkshire Water to carry out the emergency works safely and efficiently.

The road closures affect the junction with A644 Huddersfield Road, Westtown, Dewsbury to the roundabout with Weaving Lane and Tenter Fields.

The works which commenced on 25 June have been estimated to be completed by Yorkshire Water on Monday July 5.

Councillor Naheed Mather, Cabinet Member for Environment said: “The council is working very closely with Yorkshire Water and the National Power Grid to make sure water supplies are reinstated as quickly and safely as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the road closures and to the residents homes who have had their water supplies interrupted.”