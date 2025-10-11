Bid to boost safety outside schools across Kirklees

By Abigail Marlow
Published 11th Oct 2025, 14:00 BST
Efforts to boost safety outside Kirklees schools are continuing, with 20mph zones, speed bumps and new crossings among the measures being considered.

Kirklees Council is working alongside the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) on a scheme which aims to improve road safety and improve facilities for walking and cycling school-related trips within Kirklees.

From now until Autumn 2026, the authorities will be seeking views from school communities and residents at 35 schools and two children’s Sure Start centres in the area.

The selected schools and centres were identified close to areas where data shows that speed-related collisions occurred most frequently, WYCAs website explains.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

It also considered census data to determine areas where car ownership is low and the potential benefits of improving infrastructure and opportunity for wheeling, walking, cycling and scooting are greater.

Measures will be individual to each school and could include restrictions outside school gates, new 20mph speed limits, traffic calming measures such as speed bumps or new crossings, or repaired or upgraded routes, such as footpaths and pavements.

It is anticipated that any agreed improvements will be rolled out by March 2027.

Consultation has already been carried out on several of the sites and is now underway for several schools including Earlsheaton Infant School.

Responses will be used to shape School Travel Action Plans, which will recommend measures to tackle the specific road safety challenges experienced in the relevant location.

The WYCA says it plans to install and monitor action plans at up to three schools to improve road safety and encourage active travel for school trips.

