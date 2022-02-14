Better Buses campaigners hear 'horror stories' from passengers at stations

Better Buses campaigners outside Halifax Station

The action was part of a wider “people’s consultation” which has seen conversations at bus stations across West Yorkshire, including Leeds, Dewsbury, Halifax, Bradford and Huddersfield.

The consultation comes as bus operators and local leaders are bringing in big changes to the network.

Campaigners from Unite Community heard passengers' fears that the change to fares last December last, which saw the local £12 FirstWeek ticket axed and passengers forced to use a West Yorkshire wide £20 fare, was out of touch with the cost-of-living crisis.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Better Buses activists said this increase treated passengers as cash cows, pointing to the promise that First Bus gave its shareholders to start paying out regular dividends from 2022.

They also highlighted fears that the cuts to essential services in Wakefield’s Five Towns were just the tip of the iceberg, with operators threatening to cut up to one-third of services.

Matthew Topham, a Better Buses for West Yorkshire campaigner, said: “Whether it’s forking out for a taxi to work because your bus route has been cut or complicated fare hikes eating into shrinking pay packages, many local people are facing yet another financial squeeze.

“Private companies are taking advantage of the freedom they have under current rules to prioritise paying out profits.

“If our buses were under public control, we could insulate the local community from cuts by cross-subsidising quieter, but essential, routes in Halifax with the profits from busy commuter services in Bradford.

“Leading transport experts say only London-style public control will deliver truly integrated, best-value tickets that work on all operators.