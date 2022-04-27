Batley and Spen MP presents her road safety petition to Parliament

Kim Leadbeater MP recently spent a day on patrol with the roads policing unit in Batley and Spen

The petition highlights the rise in the number of speeding offences, incidences of reckless driving and inconsiderate parking across Batley and Spen and demands urgent action at a national, regional and local level.

Presenting her petition in the Commons, Batley and Spen MP Ms Leadbeater said: “In my constituency of Batley and Spen, road safety is a top concern for local residents.

“Speeding, reckless driving, use of rented high performance vehicles and dangerous pavement parking blight every town and village in the constituency. From Healey to Heckmondwike and Birstall to Birkenshaw.

“Since my election last year, I have been working closely with local organisations to try to change such dangerous behaviours.

"However, the battle will never be won without sufficient resources to deter people and clamp down on offenders.

“This petition, which was posted online and signed by people across Batley and Spen, calls on the Government to provide these resources to Kirklees Council and West Yorkshire Police, and to explore what laws could be introduced to make our roads safe again.”

Speaking after her petition was accepted by the Clerk to the House, Ms Leadbeater said: “I want to say a big thank you to the many hundreds of people across the constituency who signed my petition.

"It is vitally important to bring home to Ministers that cuts to council and police spending have made the job of tackling the scourge of dangerous driving and parking so much harder.

“My work in Parliament on the issue is just one part of the campaign to address the serious road safety concerns of many people in Batley and Spen.

"That campaign goes on and I want to say thank you to all those who have joined in our efforts to bring the maximum pressure to bear on offenders through a multi-agency approach.