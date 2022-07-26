Arriva Yorkshire bus dispute ended after workers accept improved pay offer

The 650 workers had taken four weeks of strike action in the dispute after rejecting an initial 4.1 per cent increase.

The strikes impacted Arriva Yorkshire depots in Castleford, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Selby and Wakefield.

However, following prolonged negotiations, a revised offer worth an average of nine per cent for drivers was accepted after a ballot of members.

The dispute has seen several weeks of strike action in West Yorkshire

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This was a superb result for our members.

"Through their unity and determination they have ensured that Arriva more than doubled its original offer.

“Unite is the union which always puts the job, pay and conditions of its members first and that approach is paying dividends as this Arriva deal demonstrates.”

As part of the deal, the rate for new starters has increased from £9.79 an hour to £10.84.

Anyone with a year’s service will receive at least £11.96 and all drivers with at least three years’ service will receive £13.20 an hour.