Arriva strike threat cancelled as workers and Unite reach new pay agreement

Arriva buses finally look set to return to full time operation across Dewsbury and West Yorkshire following the agreement.

The union, which began strike action on June 6 over low pay claims amid the cost of living crisis, previously said newly-recruited bus drivers were paid £9.78 an hour - just 28p above the minimum wage.

Arriva Yorkshire tweeted: "Arriva and Unite the Union are pleased to have reached an agreement today over a recommended offer being taken to union members in a ballot later this week."

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers resumed strike action on Wednesday last week after discussions over an initial pay deal broke down.

It is hoped this new vote will bring an end to the long running dispute.