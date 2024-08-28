Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

West Yorkshire Metro have announced timetable changes for Arriva bus services operating around Batley, Birstall, Cleckheaton, Dewsbury, Mirfield, Heckmondwike and more, starting from this weekend (Sunday, September 1), with some services to be withdrawn or extended.

Most services will see journey times retimed, and some services will see additional or extended journeys, including the Huddersfield to Leeds via Heckmondwike and Birstall Retail Park route (service 229), and the Leeds to Huddersfield via Cleckheaton and Brighouse route (service 254). The Huddersfield to Cleckheaton via Kirkheaton and Roberttown route (service 260) is set to be withdrawn, however the extended service 254 will provide a replacement between Cleckheaton and Huddersfield. The Huddersfield to Heckmondwike via Kirkheaton, Mirfield, Hartshead and Roberttown route (service 261) will see several revisions, including some additional later evening journeys and some journeys extended to Mirfield, however some later evening journeys on Sundays between Huddersfield and Upper Heaton are set to be withdrawn.

The West Yorkshire Metro website says the planned bus service change dates for the remainder of this year are set to take place on October 26 and December 7.

Services 200/201 – Leeds to Heckmondwike via White Rose, Morley and Cleckheaton/Batley – will see a slight change to the number of early morning and early evening journeys, with some other journeys retimed by approximately five to 15 minutes.

Arriva bus timetables are set to change from September 1, affecting journeys in and around Batley, Birstall, Dewsbury, Heckmondwike, Mirfield and Cleckheaton

Services 202/203 – Leeds to Huddersfield via White Rose, Dewsbury and Mirfield – will see a significant revision of early morning journey times, with some other journeys to be retimed by approximately five to 10 minutes.

Service 229 – Huddersfield to Leeds via Heckmondwike and Birstall Retail Park – will see its early morning and early evening timetable enhanced by some additional and extended journeys. Many of its journeys will be retimed by five to 15 minutes.

Service 250 – Dewsbury to Heckmondwike via Dewsbury Moor – will have its Sunday journeys retimed 30 to 35 minutes earlier.

Service 254 – Leeds to Huddersfield via Cleckheaton and Brighouse – will see a journey extension on its Brighouse to Huddersfield section via Bradley Bar and Bradford Road. Its Monday to Saturday daytime frequency will also be increased from hourly to half-hourly over its full route, and the hours of operation to and from Brighouse will be slightly extended. On Sundays, an additional earlier journey will operate at 8.12am from Cleckheaton to Leeds, and another at 8.50am from Leeds to Cleckheaton, and the frequency from Brighouse to Leeds will increase from two-hourly to hourly. Many journeys will also be retimed.

Service 255 – Leeds to Halifax via Cleckheaton and Scholes – will increase in frequency from hourly to half-hourly Monday to Saturday between Leeds and Scholes. An additional journey will operate on Sundays at 5.50pm from Leeds to Halifax. Many journeys will be retimed by around five to 10 minutes and some peak hour journeys will be significantly retimed.

Service 260 – Huddersfield to Cleckheaton via Kirkheaton and Roberttown – will be withdrawn, with the extended service 254 providing a replacement between Cleckheaton and Huddersfield. Roberttown, Kirkheaton and Upper Heaton will continue to be served by service 261.

Service 261 – Huddersfield to Heckmondwike via Kirkheaton, Mirfield, Hartshead and Roberttown – will see additional later evening journeys introduced Monday to Saturday. These include a 5.25pm journey from Huddersfield to Heckmondwike, a 5.55pm journey from Heckmondwike to Huddersfield, a 7.15pm and 8.15pm journey from Huddersfield to Upper Heaton, and a 7.42pm journey from Upper Heaton to Huddersfield. Additionally, the 6.15pm journey from Huddersfield will be extended to Mirfield. On Sundays, the 5.55pm journey from Huddersfield will be extended to Mirfield, however later evening journeys will be withdrawn – this includes the 7.19pm and 9.19pm journey from Upper Heaton to Huddersfield and the 9.45pm journey from Huddersfield to Upper Heaton. Most journeys will also be retimed by five to 30 minutes.

Service 268 – Wakefield to Bradford via Dewsbury, Heckmondwike and Cleckheaton – will see the Heckmondwike to Wakefield 3.05pm journey additionally operate on school days.

Service 271 – Heckmondwike to Batley via Carlinghow – will see its service split, with the Heckmondwike to Cleckheaton section becoming service 272. Most journeys will be retimed by approximately five to 15 minutes, and Sunday journeys will be retimed 45 to 50 minutes later.

Service 272 – Heckmondwike to Cleckheaton via Gomersal – will replace the Heckmondwike to Cleckheaton section of service 271. Most journeys will be retimed by 15 to 30 minutes. The 7.48am journey will only operate on school days, with an additional 1.52pm journey operating on weekdays from Cleckheaton to Heckmondwike.

Service 281 – Dewsbury to Birstall Retail Park via Batley and Birstall – will see some journeys retimed by about five to 15 minutes.

Service 283/283A – Dewsbury to Bradford via Batley and Birstall – will see some journeys retimed by around five to 10 minutes.

More information can be found on the Metro website, which includes the planned dates for future bus timetable changes throughout this year. Bus operators may, however, change their services between these dates for “commercial or reliability reasons.”

A full list of services on the West Yorkshire public transport network to be affected by the timetable changes can be accessed here. To access the new timetables which will come into action on Sunday, September 1, go to the Arriva website’s ‘find a service’ page and search for the relevant service number, where you will have the option to download the timetable.