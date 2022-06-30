Arriva bus strike breakthrough 'a great relief', says Mayor of West Yorkshire

The Mayor of West Yorkshire hopes services can return to normal as quickly as possible following the suspension of the Arriva bus strike today (Thursday).

By Dominic Brown
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 2:53 pm

Tracy Brabin said: “I’m relieved that Arriva and Unite have been able to reach an agreement that can be put to members.

"I’m sure that this news will also come as a great relief to the thousands of people who use and rely on Arriva services to get to and from work and education every day.

“I hope we can now see services return to normal as quickly as possible from Saturday, July 2.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin

“I look forward to working with all of the operators, drivers and depot staff to deliver the step-change in services we need to help West Yorkshire’s economy grow.”

