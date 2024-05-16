For work to be carried out safely and efficiently, some roads will be closed while the process takes place. Once completed, the road will be reopened with traffic calming measures until the aggregate chippings are embedded.

In North Kirklees, the roads included in the surface dressing programme are: B6123 Batley Field Hill; B6128 Challenge Way; C525 Track Road; C554 Hollin Hall Lane; C554 Hopton Lane; Clerk Green Street; A58 Whitehall Road; B6124 Soothill Lane; C530 Hey Beck Lane; Flash Lane/Shillbank Lane and Hillhead Drive.

David Shepherd, Service Director for Growth and Regeneration said:

“Our surface dressing initiative shows our dedication to improving roads in Kirklees. By addressing priority areas, we are able to support safer and smoother journeys across the district.

“We’re not able to resurface every road in Kirklees, but we have prioritised those that have been waiting the longest or are busier routes in urgent need of repair.

“I understand roadworks can be frustrating, but we are committed to keeping disruption to a minimum. I would like to thank those communities affected, for their patience as our Highways teams carry out this important work.”

Manhole covers and rainwater gullies may be adjusted, and road markings will be replaced at a later date.

Other roads in Kirklees receiving the works are: A629 Penistone Road; C997 Fenay Lane; Fleminghouse Lane; Westgate; A6024 Woodhead Road; A616 New Mill Road; C656 Thurstonland Bank Road; C554 Heaton Moor Road; C554 Town Road; Banks Road; Far End Lane/Far Banks; Upper Hagg Road; Cross Lane; Dark Lane; Cemetery Road; Dean Brook Road; South View; Stayley Royd; Tenter Hill; A635 Barnsley Road; A642 Wakefield Road;

Some diversion routes and road closures will be in place, with warning signs in advance of any works.

