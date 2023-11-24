Plans for a new supermarket in Mirfield are moving ahead, with a 30mph speed limit being approved for a stretch of the A644 near where it will be built.

Outline planning permission was granted in 2020 for a supermarket – understood to be an Aldi - to be brought to the site where Kenmore Caravans used to be.

As part of the permission, the developer needed to provide a scheme that would allow for a right turn lane from Huddersfield Road onto the site with suitable crossing for pedestrians.

The developer has put forward a proposal that will see part of Huddersfield Road widened to accommodate the new lane.

Councillor Graham Turner said the objectors' wishes could not be justified

In addition, this section of road will drop from 40mph to 30mph, two islands will be introduced for pedestrian crossing and there will be restricted parking near to the supermarket’s access point.

At present, the road is 40mph from its junction with A62 Leeds Road at Cooper Bridge to a point 91 metres west of Doctor Lane just before Mirfield town centre.

The speed limit change proposed would extend the 30mph from its current location for a distance of 210 metres, away from Mirfield town centre, to encompass the proposed new right turn lane, development access and pedestrian islands.

Council officers feel that it is sufficient to implement these measures on this limited section of road, particularly due to its track record of having a number of incidents much lower than the national average.

Two objections have been received from councillors who wanted to see the reduction in speed limit implemented on a longer stretch.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Regeneration and Finance, said that the objectors’ wishes could not be justified on either safety grounds or financial grounds.

He told a Kirklees Council committee meeting he did not think that extending the 30mph further than already suggested would benefit anyone.

“The changes outside the new supermarket development are fine and absolutely justified,” he said.

The plans will be implemented as advertised after receiving unanimous approval from the committee.