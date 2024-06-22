Accident in Cleckheaton: Firefighters rescue crash victim after car flips onto its roof in Cleckheaton
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters had to free someone trapped in a car after it flipped onto its roof in Cleckheaton yesterday.
Teams from Cleckheaton, Dewsbury and Odsal fire stations were called to the accident on Bradford Road at 3.04pm.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the person rescued from the vehicle was left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
For fire safety advice or how to book a free home fire safety check, visit West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.