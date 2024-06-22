Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters had to free someone trapped in a car after it flipped onto its roof in Cleckheaton yesterday.

Teams from Cleckheaton, Dewsbury and Odsal fire stations were called to the accident on Bradford Road at 3.04pm.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the person rescued from the vehicle was left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

