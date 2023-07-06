A1 overnight closures planned as Wentbridge viaduct improvements move forward

Improvements to sections of the central reservation barrier on the A1 between Ferrybridge Interchange and Barnsdale Bar will continue to be made throughout next week.

To ensure work is carried out safely, National Highways have announced the closure of the southbound carriageway between these areas each night, between 8pm and 6am, on July 12, 13 and 14.

This is part of a programme of waterproofing and resurfacing on the Wentbridge Viaduct, a Grade II listed bridge which carries the A1 over the River Went.

National Highways has announced planned closures on the A1 as work on Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge continues

The waterproofing under the road surface layer will help to protect the structure from corrosion and reduces the need for repairs in the future.

The road markings and studs are also set to be replaced during the ongoing work.

Following the completion of the viaduct work, engineers will start to replace the central pier at the nearby Wentedge Road Bridge along with the parapets, joints, and surfacing.

The Wentbridge viaduct work is expected to complete in winter 2023, with the Wentedge Road Bridge scheme earmarked for completion in spring 2024.

Fully signed diversions will be in place during the closures.

Drivers planning to travel during the closures have been advised to follow the signposted diversion routes and allow extra time for their journeys.