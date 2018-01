A road accident is causing traffic delays and disruption to bus services.

Emergency services have been called to Huddersfield Road in Raventhorpe, Dewsbury, after the crash just before 8am this morning.

Arriva Yorkshire said its 202, 203, 253 and 278 bus services were running up to an hour late after a "very serious accident".

West Yorkshire Police said the crash happened at around 7.52am and was thought to have involved two vehicles.