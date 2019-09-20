These are the M62 lane closures planned for this weekend

Lane closures and 50mph speed limits will be in place on the M62 this weekend while road works are carried out.

Highways England will carry out vital repair work on Gildersome east bridge at junction 27, waterproofing the main structure to prevent it from deteriorating.

Lane closures and 50mph speed limits will be in place on the M62 this weekend while road works are carried out. Stock image.

The first stage of the waterproofing, which prevents the concrete from slow damage caused by rainwater and salt, was successfully completed in August.

The work will be carried out on the westbound carriageway, with road closures in place overnight from today (Friday, September 20) to Monday, September 23.

During the day, two of the four lanes will be open, with a 50mph speed limit in place.

Highways England project manager Russell McLean said: “Doing this work overnight and at the weekend reduces the disruption to drivers and removes the need to shut the road for longer in future.

Lane closures and 50mph speed limits will be in place on the M62 this weekend while road works are carried out. Stock image.

“As is always the case with waterproofing, it can only go ahead if the weather is dry, so hopefully the conditions will be fine and we can get the job done.”

Earlier this month Highways England also successfully re-waterproofed Ardsley railway bridge, which sits between junctions 29 and 28 of the westbound M62.

The work also included installing new drainage, resurfacing the bridge and reapplying the white lines and reflective road studs, all of which was completed over the course of a weekend.

For updates as the weekend progresses, follow Highways England on Twitter.