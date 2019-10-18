No trains and limited services to and from all Leeds Stations next weekend

There will be limited services or no trains at all running to and from Leeds Station next weekend.

From Saturday, October 26 to Sunday 27, there will be there will be a reduced timetable in place and at certain times, there will be no service at all to and from Leeds Station.

This is part of ongoing work at Leeds Station.

Network Rail has advised passengers to check the reduced timetable before they travel on Saturday.

On Sunday there will be no trains running across the Leeds network until 11.40am.

Rail replacement buses will be in place to and from Leeds towards all Bradford stations, York, Huddersfield, Wakefield and Pontefract.

Leeds Stations using replacement bus services are:

- Bramley

- New Pudsey

- Kirkstall Forge

- Burley Park

- Headingley

- Cross Gates

- Garforth

- East Garforth

- Micklefield

- Cottingley

- Morley

Northern Services between Leeds and Horsforth will be replacement buses all day.

Network Rail has warned that that the first train services will be "extremely busy" until 1.45pm.

The south entrance doors will also be closed from 10pm on Saturday until 12pm on Sunday.