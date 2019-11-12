Makeover for Mirfield train station as part of a £2.6m investment by Grand Central

Mirfield train station

A raft of schemes are underway at stations along Grand Central’s North East and West Riding routes as part of the £2.6m investment programme.

Grand Central said the revamp was to make the stations more welcoming and comfortable for customers.

Sean English, chief operating officer at Grand Central, said: “We are delighted to announce further details of this phase of our major investment programme to improve the station facilities along our routes.

“It reinforces our commitment to investing in the communities we serve and enhancing facilities for the benefit of current and future customers.”

Grand Central said it is working with Kirklees Council to provide improved LED lighting on the existing underpass at Mirfield.

Mr English said: “It is hugely important to us that our customers enjoy the best possible experience when travelling with Grand Central and that starts at the station.

“We have listened to our customers and taken on board what they have asked for. Ultimately, we want to look after them at every stage of their journey, offering modern, inviting and accessible facilities at the stations along our routes.

“It’s about creating spaces that people in communities can enjoy and feel proud of and breathing new life into previously unused areas.

“We are looking forward to the completion of the projects and can’t wait for people passing through the stations to experience the benefits for themselves and come back time and time again.”