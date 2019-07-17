Major gas works will mean road closures in Dewsbury from Friday

Roads will be shut in part of Dewsbury from Friday for four weeks while major gas works are carried out.

Road closures will be in place on Bywell Road at the junction of Wakefield Road and Syke Lane at the junction with Wakefield Road, from 7pm on Friday until August 18.

Northern Gas Works (NGN) said a signed diversion will be in place but journey times will be longer so people are being advised to leave extra time for their travel.

NGN is investing £450,000 to upgrade the gas distribution network in the Wakefield Road area.

The work involves replacing more than two kilometres of ageing metallic gas main with new, more durable plastic pipe.

The project will begin on Friday and is due to be completed on Friday, November 8.

Chris Nevison, NGN Business Lead for Pennines, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority.

“We have worked closely with Kirklees Council to plan these works during the school summer holidays when traffic is lighter, to minimise the impact on commuters.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst we carry out this essential project, and apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible."