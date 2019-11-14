Firefighters cut free trapped people after Scholes car crash
Firefighters had to cut free two people after a car crash in Scholes.
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 10:14 am
Updated
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 10:19 am
Fire crews from Cleckheaton and Odsal were called to the crash on Branch Road just before 8pm yesterday (November 13).
The smash involved a Ford Focus and an Audi vehicle.
Firefighters had to cut free two people who were not physically trapped but could not be freed due to their injuries,
Paramedics then transported the people to hospital.
The crash caused travel disruption as the emeregency services were at the scene for around an hour.