Equestrian group campaign for more rights for horses and riders

Kirklees Pass Wide and Slow want to improve education about driving around horses.

The group say that the roads around Batley and Mirfield are particularly dangerous for riders and want drivers to have more patience and consideration.



“We just don’t get the respect that other road users get. It’s so common that I’ve become a bit numb to people driving recklessly around to me.



“There’s limits on which roads we are allowed to go down on and quite often we have to go on to the roads to get to quieter places without trespassing on private land,” said Alexa Bottomley a representative from Kirklees Pass Wide and Slow.

According to the British Horse Society there was over 400 incidents on the road last year, with 68 horses being injured and eight killed.



Ms Bottomley believes that reckless driving can be a threat to pedestrians as well as riders.

“One time when I saw riding on a road, a car’s wing mirror snapped my ankle. My horse got startled and side stepped onto the path, where there was a woman with her pram. It was only my ability to hang on that stopped the mother and child from being seriously hurt.”



The group want drivers to pay more attention to horses and rider’s hand signals on the road, ensure that they pass at no faster than 15mph and at least 1.5m away from the horse, and greater consequences for motorists who injure or hit horses on the road.



“At the moment, the parts of the Highway code that cover horses, are all just guidelines, they aren’t enforceable. When people are in their cars, they don’t realise just how much noise is generated by traffic.”