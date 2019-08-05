Drivers warned to expect delays for five weeks when Dewsbury town centre gas works start

Drivers are being warned to expect delays while major gas works are carried out in Dewsbury town centre.

The Northern Gas Networks upgrade of 200 metres of metallic gas main to new, plastic pipes in the Mill Street West area will start on Monday, August 19 and is expected to last five weeks.

Traffic will not be able to enter Mill Street West from Savile Road or by crossing from Mill Street East during that time. Motorists will still be able to exit Mill Street West as normal.

Northern Gas Networks says it expects journey times will be increased because of the traffic management and is advising all motorists and commuters to leave extra time for travel.

Chris Nevison, Northern Gas Networks Business Operations Lead for Pennines, said: “After safety, minimising the impact of road works on our customers is our top priority, and we have worked closely with Kirklees Council to plan these works.

“We understand how town centre works have a major impact on road users and because of this we have utilised the school summer holidays to carry out the work, in order to minimise impact on traffic.

“We’d like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst we carry out this essential project, and apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause as we look to complete them as safely and quickly as possible.’’