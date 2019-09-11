Driver nowhere to be seen after car missing a tyre is abandoned in live lane of M62

A driver abandoned their car with a missing tyre on a carriageway of busy traffic on the M62.

The Mini was left in the left hand lane of the westbound carriage between junction 25 at Brighouse and junction 24 at Ainley Top at around 5.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Traffic officer PC Martin Willis said the driver of the car could not be located and police were only notified by other vehicles using the motorway

PC Willis, posted from his Twitter account Motorway Martin: "This vehicle lost its wheel whilst travelling westbound between junctions 25 and 24...

"Unfortunately it ended up straddling a live lane.

"On our arrival, no driver to be found and no call made by the driver to ourselves! Luckily passing motorists rang 999.

He added: "No one has come forward yet to say it was their vehicle as far as I'm aware."