Traffic and travel: Batley and Dewsbury’s Bradford Road (A652) could get six new pedestrian crossings under proposals
A new puffin crossing is proposed 24m north of the boundary of 46/48 Bradford Road, and an amended layout has been suggested for the existing puffin crossing near 47, Bradford Road.
Another new puffin crossing is proposed near 140, Bradford Road, and another near property number 241 (Batley).
Also in Batley, a further puffin crossing is proposed near property number 297, and a toucan crossing is suggested near property number 268.
The proposals would be funded by the council and West Yorkshire Combined Authority, and aim to to reduce high traffic volumes along the A652.
The council said these high traffic volumes exacerbate congestion, reduced air quality, and safety concerns for pedestrians and cyclists.
Toucan crossings are designed to help both pedestrians and cyclists cross roads safely.
Puffin crossings are for pedestrians, and use sensors to detect if a pedestrian is crossing more slowly and can hold the traffic light on red for longer.
More information about the proposals can be found at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/transport-roads-and-parking/traffic-regulation-orders.aspx
Any comments or representations on the proposals should be made before October 2 by contacting [email protected]