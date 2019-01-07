Three elderly people die in house fires in Huddersfield and Hebden Bridge over 24 hours

Three elderly people have died in separate house fires across West Yorkshire within 24 hours.

Authorities today said that a man in his 70s and two women in their 80s, who all lived alone, were pronounced dead after the unconnected "tragic accidents" in Hebden Bridge and Huddersfield on Friday and Saturday.

Dave Walton.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has not named the deceased.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton said: "There is nothing which links these recent fatalities other than the fact that the casualties are all older people who lived alone.

"Sadly, older people are more likely to suffer serious injury if a fire occurs in their home, but remember fires can happen to anyone."

He added: “Three very serious fires within a 24-hour period is a stark reminder of the dangers of fire and the potential for it to cause devastation."

Investigations are under way and the service wants to promote fire safety following the tragedies.

The man in his 70s was found dead after a house fire in Akroyd Lane, Hebden Bridge, at 12.20pm on Friday.

Crews from Todmorden, Halifax and Keighley fire stations attended the blaze at the two-storey building, which had started in the lounge and also affected the room above.

On the same day fire crews from Rastrick, Huddersfield and Dewsbury were called to a bungalow in Deighton Road, Deighton, Huddersfield just after 5pm to a kitchen fire.

Paramedics delivered first aid after a woman in her 80s suffered burns in the kitchen fire and she was taken to hospital, but later died.

On Saturday, fire crews were called just before 11.50am to Skipton Avenue, Fartown, Huddersfield to a fire which started in a bedroom.

Crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick delivered first aid to a woman in her 80s before handing her into the care of ambulance workers.

She was taken to hospital but also later died.

Mr Walton said: “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the people who have sadly lost their lives in what we believe to be three tragic accidents.

“In each instance the attending firefighters did everything possible to tackle the fire and save the occupants.

“Our Fire Investigation Team is conducting a thorough examination of all the circumstances which led to the fires and will be making reports to the coroner which is standard procedure.

“Fire prevention is something we endeavour to raise awareness of through our interaction with communities and our publicity around smoke alarm ownership.

“Please do take a moment to think about fire safety in your own home. Our website has an interactive tool where you can conduct your own ‘home safety check’ with an animated guide."

"Alternatively, if you or someone you know would benefit from a home visit to go through some fire prevention advice you can make a request via our website, or by giving our dedicated phone line a call.

“At this time of year we urge everyone to look out for people in their communities who may need a helping hand. If you can test a neighbour’s smoke alarm, prevent a trip hazard or run an errand to make sure they are warm, well and have food in the cupboard then please do your bit to support others.”

People can visit www.westyorksfire.gov.uk to make a request for a Safe and Well visit.

The service can also be reached on 0800 5874536, or people can attend their local station.