Three arrests after body found in Mirfield

Three people have been arrested after a man's body was found in a West Yorkshire town.

Police said they were called to a house on Hopton Avenue, Mirfield, at around 9.20am today (Wednesday).

A spokesperson said: "Police and ambulance services attended and discovered a man at the property who was pronounced deceased.

"Three people, a 29-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, have been arrested in connection with this incident.

"A police cordon remains in place whilst enquiries are ongoing."