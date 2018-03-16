Thomas service will chuff children

The Kirklees Light Railway, on Park Mill Way Clayton West, has launched its new programme for this year.

Following on from last Sunday’s Mother’s Day Special, the railway will be hosting its Day Out With Thomas service this weekend (Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 March). Standard day tickets are available to buy online in advance, up to 11.59pm on the day before travel.

Between Friday 30 March and Sunday 15 April the railway will be open for the Easter Festivities, featuring the Easter Eggspress (30 March to 2 April.

Visit www.kirkleeslight railway.com to find out more about events at the popular attraction.