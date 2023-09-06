An air ambulance landed in Dewsbury this lunchtime (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance services to Wakefield Road, Dewsbury at about 11.54am to a report that a man had been found with serious burn injuries.

In a statement, the police have confirmed that “the man has been taken to hospital and enquiries are underway to determine the nature of what took place.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 650 of September 6.

