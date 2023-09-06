News you can trust since 1858
This is why the air ambulance landed at a Dewsbury school this lunchtime

An air ambulance landed at Manor Croft Academy in Dewsbury this lunchtime (Wednesday) to treat a man with serious burn injuries on Wakefield Road.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:14 BST
An air ambulance landed in Dewsbury this lunchtime (Wednesday).

West Yorkshire Police were called by the ambulance services to Wakefield Road, Dewsbury at about 11.54am to a report that a man had been found with serious burn injuries.

In a statement, the police have confirmed that “the man has been taken to hospital and enquiries are underway to determine the nature of what took place.”

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Kirklees CID on 101 referencing police log 650 of September 6.

Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

