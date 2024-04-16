This is why emergency services were called to Cleckheaton last night
Emergency services helped to rescue a woman in Cleckheaton last night (Monday).
Police were called shortly after 10pm to the bridge above Westgate, near Tofts Road, to a report of a woman “on the wrong side of the railings.”
Police confirmed the woman was brought to safety and taken to hospital for further assessment.
The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were called to Tofts Road at 22.47pm to assist police.
A spokesperson for the service said: “One crew, from Cleckheaton, attended and helped to rescue an individual, using rope and working at height equipment.”