A police aeroplane was sent to Dewsbury yesterday (Thursday) to help search for a suspect.

A spokesperson from the National Police Air Service confirmed: “At 5.44pm, on Thursday, April 25, whilst on patrol, a police aeroplane was deployed to support West Yorkshire Police in a search for a suspect in the Dewsbury area.

“A police helicopter from NPAS Carr Gate took over support when the aeroplane required refuelling. Total flying time was two hours and 31 minutes.”