A police aeroplane was sent to Dewsbury yesterday (Thursday) to help search for a suspect.

This is why a police plane was circling over Dewsbury yesterday
Reports appeared on social media that a light aircraft had been circling the town, with flight radar apps showing that it was a UKP154 plane from the National Police Air Service.
A spokesperson from the National Police Air Service confirmed: “At 5.44pm, on Thursday, April 25, whilst on patrol, a police aeroplane was deployed to support West Yorkshire Police in a search for a suspect in the Dewsbury area.
“A police helicopter from NPAS Carr Gate took over support when the aeroplane required refuelling. Total flying time was two hours and 31 minutes.”
West Yorkshire Police have confirmed that the deployment of the plane relates to an investigation into an incident in Royds Avenue, Huddersfield, earlier this week.