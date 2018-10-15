This could be THE best Christmas job - here’s how to become Santa’s elf in Lapland

This one is definitely for those of you who absolutely love Christmas.

How do you fancy enjoying the entire festive season in Lapland - as one of Santa’s elves?

Lapland Safaris is advertising for elves to work across many Finnish Lapland destinations, so if you’re energetic, outgoing with good customer skills then this could be the Christmas job for you!

You will work with families who have taken the trip to see Father Christmas, making sure they go to the right place and will also act an entertainer and guide.

Before the start of the actual work, all elves are sent on an Arctic Hospitality Guide training course at the Arctic Hospitality Academy, run by Lapland Safaris, Lapland Hotels and local schools in tourism.

Training includes learning the required elfing and communication skills for the job.

The job starts at the end of November and lasts until the beginning of January, with employees given help to find accommodation in shared apartments.

For more information contact info@laplandstaff.fi or click here.