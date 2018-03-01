Third Age talents on show at Oakwell Hall

The members of Dewsbury and District Third Age will be proudly showing off their creations or demonstrating their talents this weekend in the Barn at Oakwell Hall.

The exhibition is open from noon to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday – and entry is free.

The new play reading group will give a demonstration at 1pm on Saturday (3 March) and the Scottish Country Dancing group will perform on Sunday (4 March) at 2pm.

A spokesman said: “The members have been working hard over the last two terms and there will be exhibits from the various art classes, photography, flower arranging, tapestry, handicrafts.

“The group is also planning two new courses for the Autumn so why not come and see what the group has to offer and maybe put your name down for the new season.”