These 10 Yorkshire restaurants are new entries in the Good Food Guide 2019

A pub in Sowerby Bridge has been named the UK's best newcomer to the prestigious Good Food Guide.
The latest edition of the Waitrose-sponsored gastronomic bible has given The Moorcock the accolade - and the gastropub is one of 10 Yorkshire eateries to appear in the guide for the first time.
There are a further 70 restaurants, pubs and cafes in Yorkshire that have been included again.
Whitby's world-famous Magpie Cafe - said to serve the best fish and chips in the country - is another one of the businesses to make its debut in the guide. The restaurant and takeaway has recovered from a fire which closed it for several weeks.
The new entries to the guide
The Moorcock, Sowerby Bridge
Ashoka, Sheffield
Courtyard at Ox Pasture Hall, Scarborough
Home, Leeds
Issho, Leeds
Magpie Cafe, Whitby
No Name, Sheffield
Partisan, York
Greenhouse Tearoom, York
The Pig and Whistle, Beverley
The Yorkshire entries which appear again
The White Rabbit, Todmorden
Golden Lion, Osmotherley
Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton
The Angel Inn, Hetton
The Black Swan, Oldstead
The Hare Inn, Scawton
The Devonshire Brasserie, Bolton Abbey
Grassington House, Grassington
The Bull, Broughton
Mango, Wetherby
Skosh, York
The Cleveland Tontine, Staddlebridge
The Reliance, Leeds
The Yorke Arms, Ramsgill
Blackbird, Todmorden
Brasserie 44, Leeds
Eric's, Lindley
Joro, Sheffield
Lanterna, Scarborough
Le Cochon Aveugle, York
Mannion & Co, York
Melton's, York
Mustard and Punch, Honley
Restaurant 92, Harrogate
Samuel's, Masham
Sasso, Harrogate
Tharavadu, Leeds
The Star Inn, Sancton
The Swine That Dines, Leeds
Vice & Virtue, Leeds
Whites, Beverley
Eat Me Cafe, Scarborough
Epicure, Huddersfield
Friends of Ham, Leeds
Gimbals, Sowerby Bridge
Mr P's Curious Tavern, York
Prashad, Drighlington
Stuzzi, Harrogate
The Box Tree, Ilkley
The Burlington, Bolton Abbey
The General Tarleton, Ferrensby
The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds
The Pheasant Hotel, Harome
The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton
The Rattle Owl, York
The Sandpiper Inn, Leyburn
The Star Inn, Harome
Zucco, Leeds
Crafthouse, Leeds
Horto, Harrogate
Orchid, Harrogate
Rafters, Sheffield
Rascills, Raskelf
Salvo's, Leeds
The Dawnay Arms, Newton-on-Ouse
The White Swan Inn, Pickering
Bridge Cottage Bistro, Whitby
The Park, York
The Star Inn the City, York
Ox Club, Leeds
Walmgate Ale House, York
Lockwoods, Ripon
The Coach House, Middleton Tyas
Crathorne Arms, Crathorne
1884 Dock Street Kitchen, Hull
Shibden Mill Inn, Shibden