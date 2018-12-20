The new access ramp links St Paul’s Lock in Mirfield with the Calder and Hebble Canal

A project to link St Paul’s Lock with the Calder and Hebble Canal has given Mirfield a major boost, the Canal and River Trust’s (CRT) Regional Advisory Board for Yorkshire said.

Speaking at the official opening of Darren Smith Homes’ (DSH) £80,000 disability ramp, CRT member Hilary Brooke said: “Making this towpath and a variety of other paths accessible to everyone, including those using wheelchairs and buggies, has long been an aspiration for local people.

“DSH has achieved this.

“By partnering DSH, The Canal and River Trust and Mirfield Community Partnership, we have matched skills, expertise, people and goodwill and we achieved a great deal for Mirfield. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

The official opening included children from Crowlees CofE School in Mirfield who are also members of the Crowlees Hoppa.

Parent and founder member, Dianne Watkinson, describes as a cross between a walking bus and ‘park and stride’ scheme.

Last December, Darren Smith Homes sponsored the children’s high-visibility vests to help ensure they can walk to school in safety.

DSH managing director, Darren Smith, said: “We are delighted to have built and funded this great new ramp as part of our ongoing commitment to improve and enhance the area and give something back to our residents and the wider community.

“This is a lovely part of the world and the new ramp will open up the canal side to everybody.”

Planning consent for the project was granted as part of the £30m development of St Paul’s Lock, currently being developed to provide exclusive homes for the Over 55s.