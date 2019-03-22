The game's afoot at Theatre Royal Wakefield

Sir Arthur Conan-Doyle's epic second Sherlock Holmes tale is being brought to life in a spectacular new stage adaptation in Wakefield next month.

Blackeyed Theatre’s world premiere of Sherlock Holmes: The Sign of Four features original live music and is crammed full of adventure, romance, comedy and, of course, one or two rather brilliant deductions.

When Mary Morstan arrives at 221B Baker Street to request help with the mystery of her missing father, Holmes takes the case and together with his companion Dr Watson enters a murky world of deception and trickery, unravelling a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels.

Adapted for the stage by Nick Lane from Sir Arthur Conan-Doyle's original story, the breathtaking yarn promises to be an unforgettable theatre experience.

It's on at Theatre Royal Wakefield on Tuesday, April 2 and Wednesday, April 3.

For tickets and booking go to www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk