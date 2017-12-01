The full list of NatWest branch closures in Yorkshire

Banking giant RBS has announced it is to close 259 high street branches across the UK - including several in Yorkshire.

A total of 197 RBS-managed NatWest outlets and 62 RBS branches will shut in 2018 due to changing customer habits.

Branch closures in North, West and East Yorkshire are:-

Cleckheaton - to close in May 2018

- 66 per cent of customers are banking online

- Transactions in the branch are down 22 per cent since 2012, with only 50 customers visiting on a weekly basis

- Nearest remaining branch: Brighouse

Heckmondwike - to close in May 2018

- 65 per cent of customers are banking online

- Transactions in the branch are down 31 per cent since 2012, with only 40 customers visiting on a weekly basis

- Nearest remaining branch: Dewsbury

Penistone - to close in June 2018

- 60 per cent of customers are banking online

- Transactions are in the branch are down by 25 per cent since 2012 with only 83 customers visiting on a weekly basis

- Nearest remaining branch: Barnsley

Cottingham - to close in May 2018

- 63 per cent of customers are banking online

- Transactions in the branch are down by 32 per cent since 2012 with only 45 customers visiting on a weekly basis

- Nearest remaining branch: Hull University

Driffield - to close in June 2018

- 59 per cent of customers are banking online

- Transactions in the branch are down by 38 per cent since 2012 with only 96 customers visiting on a weekly basis

- Nearest remaining branch: Beverley

Hornsea - to close in June 2018

- 58 per cent of customers are bank online

- Transactions in the branch are down by 23 per cent since 2012 with only 70 customers visiting on a weekly basis

- Nearest remaining branch: Beverley

Hull Hessle Road - to close in June 2018

- 65 per cent of customers are banking online

- Transactions in the branch are down by 35 per cent since 2012, with only 75 customers visiting on a weekly basis

- Nearest remaining branch: Hull city centre

Richmond - to close in June 2018

- 67 per cent of customers are banking online

- Transactions in the branch are down by 31 per cent since 2012 with only 55 customers visiting on a weekly basis

- Nearest remaining branch: Darlington

Ripon - to close in June 2018

- 60 per cent of customers are now banking online

- Transactions are down by 36 per cent since 2012 with only 69 customers visiting on a weekly basis

- Nearest remaining branch: Harrogate

Pocklington and Whitby branches will also shut