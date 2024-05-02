The eight worst neighbourhoods for anti-social behaviour across Dewsbury - named by new police figures

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes/quad bikes or youth-related offences.
The latest police data, from Police.uk shows that over the past year, from March 2024 to February 2024, there have been 1,361 recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour across Dewsbury.
In no particular order, these are the Dewsbury neighbourhoods with the most recorded anti-social behaviour crimes.
The full data is available, via: https://www.police.uk/pu/your-area
All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.