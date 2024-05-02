These areas have been named as some of the worst for anti-social behaviour by Police.uk.These areas have been named as some of the worst for anti-social behaviour by Police.uk.
These areas have been named as some of the worst for anti-social behaviour by Police.uk.

The eight worst neighbourhoods for anti-social behaviour across Dewsbury - named by new police figures

New police figures have named the worst areas in Dewsbury for anti-social behaviour.
By Kara McKune
Published 2nd May 2024, 06:00 BST

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes/quad bikes or youth-related offences.

The latest police data, from Police.uk shows that over the past year, from March 2024 to February 2024, there have been 1,361 recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour across Dewsbury.

In no particular order, these are the Dewsbury neighbourhoods with the most recorded anti-social behaviour crimes.

The full data is available, via: https://www.police.uk/pu/your-area

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

Dewsbury Moor has been named as a hotspot for anti-social behaviour by Police.uk.

1. Dewsbury Moor

Dewsbury Moor has been named as a hotspot for anti-social behaviour by Police.uk. Photo: Google Maps

Mirfield was also a neighbourhood named by Police.uk as a hotspot for anti-social behaviour.

2. Mirfield

Mirfield was also a neighbourhood named by Police.uk as a hotspot for anti-social behaviour. Photo: Google Maps

The town centre has been named as a bad area for anti-social behaviour.

3. Dewsbury Centre

The town centre has been named as a bad area for anti-social behaviour. Photo: Google Maps

Shaw Cross was named one of the worst neighbourhoods for anti-social behaviour.

4. Shaw Cross

Shaw Cross was named one of the worst neighbourhoods for anti-social behaviour. Photo: Google Maps

