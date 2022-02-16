Mullwood, Whitley Road, Thornhill Edge. On sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers over £700,000

The 17 most expensive homes currently for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove

Estate agents in North Kirklees are preparing for one of the busiest times of the year.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:30 pm

With Spring around the corner, agents are bracing themselves for a surge in interest from potential buyers.

The end of winter and the arrival of the longer days and better weather often prompts people to make a change and move to a property that better suits their needs, particularly after the past two years of the pandemic.

This list shows the 17 most expensive homes currently for sale in Dewsbury on Rightmove.

1. £650,000

Edge Road, Thornhill Edge. On sale with Yorkshire's Finest at a guide price of £650,000

2. £575,000

High Street, Hanging Heaton. On sale with Manning Stainton priced £575,000

3. £525,000

Park Road, Westborough, Dewsbury. On sale with William H Brown at a guide price of £525,000.

4. £500,000

Blackberry Cottage, Edge Road, Thornhill Edge. On sale with Yorkshire's Finest for offers in the region of £500,000

