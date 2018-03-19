Ten beautiful English Heritage spots you must visit in Yorkshire

Yorkshire is full of beautiful scenery, tranquil countryside and jaw-dropping coast lines.

But there's something about a spot of land, or building, with significant historical importance that really gets peoples' juices flowing.

From churches to castles and abbeys to halls, Yorkshire is home to some of the best English Heritage sites in the country.

English Heritage protect an internationally-important collection of historic sites and artefacts which span six millennia, from the ancient past to the present day and include palaces, houses, hill figures, castles, abbeys, industrial sites, Roman forts and even deserted medieval villages. to find out more about them, click here.