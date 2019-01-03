TECH TALK: Brainwavz Koel earphones

Walking into work on a cold winter's morning listening to the latest news or the top tunes helps me ease into the day ready for another eight hours at the coal face.

But when the earphones constantly fall out and the sound quality leaves much to be desired, I often switch off, wishing I'd paid more for a hi-tech, high-end product.

Balanced armature 3D printed BrainwavzKoelearphones

I'm not a fan of headphones, preferring something delivering the sound discreetly in my ear.

Now, with my new balanced armature 3D printed Brainwavz Koel earphones, things have changed.

The balanced sound quality is amazing and the earphones stay securely and comfortably in my ear helping me to imagine I'm in the same room as the singer, musician or newsreader. The fit is so good, it's easy to forget the balanced armature in-ear-monitors are there and with the over-ear cable there is no movement.

The unique shells have been designed and printed in-house using state-of-the-art 3D resin printers, which Brainwavz says enables a shape not possible by normal manufacturing methods

The lightweight and ergonomic Koel earphones have a detachable MMCX 3.5mm cable and come with six sets of silicone ear tips, and a set of Comply T-100 memory foam tips.

The 3.5mm jack easily connects to tablets, phones, laptops and other audio devices, meaning the phones are ideal whether you sat at your desk, enjoying a country walk or relaxing in front of the fire.

The earphones come with a handy shirt clip to keep the cable secure and a velcro tie. For added protection and practicality, there is also a stylish black and red carrying case.

My days of earphones falling out and delivering low-quality sound are gone. I'm now accompanied on walk to work with refined, balanced sounds - what a great start to the day.

The Brainwavz 3D printed balanced armature Koel earphones are priced at £53.20 and available online from brainwavzaudio.com



SPECIFICATIONS:

Drivers : Single Balanced Armature

Rated Impedance : 30Ω

Frequency Range : 16 Hz ~ 22 kHz

Sensitivity : 105 dB at 1 mW

Cable : Detachable

Cable Connector : MMCX

Plug : 3.5 mm, Gold plated



INCLUDED ACCESSORIES:

Earphone Hard case

6x Sets of Silicone Ear Tips (S M L)

Set of Comply™ Foam Tips T-100

1x MMCX 3.5mm Cable (Detachable)

Shirt Clip

Velcro Cable Tie

Instruction Manual

Warranty Card (24 month warranty)