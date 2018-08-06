Taxi driver stabbed in head in Batley petrol station attack

A taxi driver was suffered stab wounds to his head as he was viciously attacked by a group of thugs in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 36-year-old victim also sustained flesh wounds to his legs and arms during the attack, which took place close to the BP garage on Bradford Road in Batley at around 1.50am.

He had been dragged from his vehicle and assaulted in the street. Police are now on the hunt for information to help to identify any of the ‘several attackers’.

The blood-splattered victim was taken to hospital where he remain in a serious but stable condition.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that the attackers are believed to have got out of a silver Ford Galaxy and a silver Volkswagen Golf before assaulting the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180383141.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.