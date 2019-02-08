Tackle ninja challenge for hospice

Have you got what it takes to become a City Ninja?

Kirkwood Hospice launched its new City Ninja event earlier this year and the organisers are encouraging Kirklees residents to channel their inner ninja at this one-of-a-kind fundraiser.

The ninja challenge is set to take place at the University of Huddersfield Sports Hall on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 April.

Both adults and children can take on this fun and challenging assault course and participants will be timed during the one hour time slots, so they can challenge themselves to beat their own records.

Family sessions will run from 10am until 12pm on both days. Adult sessions will run Saturday 12pm until 6pm (last start time) and Sunday 12pm until 5pm (last start time).

Event organiser Kathryn Box said: “This family-friendly event is the ultimate way to take on your friends and family and we can’t wait to bring this unique event to Huddersfield.

“Join us and unleash your inner ninja!

“Prices for one hour time slots are £20 for adults and £15 for children.”

Visit kirkwoodcityninja.eventbrite.co.uk to sign up or find out more information.