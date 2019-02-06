Suspected gas explosion in Batley leaves five people in hospital

Five people have been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion in Batley.

The explosion happened this evening in a domestic flat at the junction of Hick Lane and Bradford Road.

A number of people suffered burns in the blast and a subsequent fire.

None of those involved are thought to have life-threatening injuries.

The explosion happened at about 6.50pm in a two-storey building that has been described as a “block of converted flats”.

Kirklees Council’s emergency planning team has attended the scene, along with police, fire and ambulance crews.

A police cordon has been put in place around the affected building and a number of roads are closed.

Giving an update on the incident, West Yorkshire Police’s Chief Insp Wayne Horner said: “I understand that this will have caused concern amongst the community.

“Residents can be reassured that police along with our partners from the other emergency services are on scene.”

In a statement, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire is now out, and any remaining pockets of fire are being extinguished should they appear.

“The incident was initially attended by 10 fire engines however this is being reduced to five.

“Firefighters are likely to be on the scene overnight and there are some concerns over the structural stability of the building.

“The incident affected the one building and there have been no further evacuations.

“Investigations are continuing into the cause of the explosion.

“Road closures remain in place and we advise people to avoid the area if possible.”

Batley & Spen MP Tracy Brabin said her thoughts were with all those injured.

Local resident Charlotte Townsley tweeted: “Hope everything ok in #batley heard the loudest bang I’ve ever heard.”

Another Twitter user added: “Chaos all over Batley. Roads are clogging up. Heard the explosion very close to it. Pretty scary!”

Batley-based community association PKWA tweeted: “Our thought & prayers for those affected by the major incident in Hick Lane Batley today.

“Our emergency services are at their best on occasions like this, putting their lives at risk for the public safety.”