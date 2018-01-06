Surviving winter donations appeal

One Community, the Community Foundation for Kirklees, is appealing for donations to help older people in the area survive the winter as part of the ‘Surviving Winter Kirklees’ campaign.

With temperatures dropping there are many residents who are struggling to pay their fuel bills and will be unable to stay warm during the cold weather.

The Surviving Winter Appeal was inspired by individuals keen to donate their Winter Fuel Payment from the Government to support people less able to pay their fuel bills.

Last year, the foundation distributed over £5,000 in grants.

The funds helped with emergency boiler and radiator repairs, replacement cookers, duvets, electric blankets and hot water bottles.

Paul Johnson from One Community said: “Every winter, there are many older people have to choose between heating and eating. It is clearly not acceptable for any vulnerable person in our society to go to bed cold, and wake up not knowing how they are going to keep themselves warm.”

Visit www.one-community.org.uk to make donations or call 01484 468397 for more details.