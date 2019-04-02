Super-fit Kathryn on target

A former footballer’s wife who lost weight to feel more fit and alongside her husband has lost 3st 3lbs and has been named Slimming World’s Top Target Consultant after keeping the weight off for 36 years.

Kathryn Cooke, 63, from Mirfield, had struggled with her weight since she was a child and initially joined Slimming World to lose weight for her wedding to footballer husband Joe, who was at that time playing for Bradford City.

Before losing weight.

After successfully slimming for her wedding, Kathryn regained some weight following the birth of her two eldest daughters Geraldine, 40, and Yvette, 37.

She re-joined Slimming World after the birth of her second daughter, slimmed to her target weight, and has stayed there ever since.

Kathryn said: “I’d always been overweight even as a child, so I knew that I needed help to feel great for my wedding. Slimming World was a fab way to lose weight.

“A couple of years later I became pregnant with Geraldine and sadly gained much of the weight back. I didn’t really have chance to lose the baby weight before I fell pregnant again with Yvette and by then I’d decided that I wanted to set a healthy and active example to my girls, so I re-joined Slimming World.

“Joining Slimming World gave me the confidence to get more active and unearthed a passion for fitness that I honestly never thought I’d have! At school I was the kind of person to dread PE and would do anything to get out of exercising – yet as an adult I found that I was really enjoying a variety of exercise classes which eventually led me to become a fitness instructor myself. I still teach three classes a week and like to exercise three to four times a week, I just love it! It was at that point I realised I’d changed my whole lifestyle for the better.”