'Suffering' four-foot snake found outside Spenborough swimming baths

A 'suffering' snake was recovered by RSPCA officials in Liversedge today after it was discovered near a skip in the car park of Spenborough Leisure Centre.

Eagle-eyed staff at the leisure centre spotted the cornsnake early this morning and called the RSPCA for help.

Staff from the leisure centre managed to secure the snake and called RSPCA staff.

Now officers at the animal welfare charity are asking for anyone who knows where the reptile has come from or with information about it to come forward.

RSPCA Inspector Paula Clemence said: “When I arrived at the sports complex, the worried staff told me that they found the snake almost motionless and had contained it in a box.

"Having rescued similar snakes in the past, I knew this was a cornsnake.

“The poor animal was very lethargic and cold and appeared to be quite underweight. She is now being looked after by local reptile experts Reptilia, who have named her Ruby, and we are hoping to reunite her with her owner.

“Snakes aren’t able to regulate their own body temperature so need to be kept at specific temperatures in order to survive - so this poor snake must’ve been suffering terribly

“If anyone has any information about this cornsnake, please do get contact us via the RSPCA Appeals Line on 0300 123 8018.”

Liversdge resident Linda Lee, 57, witnessed the drama unfold. She said:

"I was sat having a coffee and suddenly staff started running around saying there was a snake outside.

"It's not the sort of thing that you see happen every day, it's the first time in my life that I've seen a live snake outside.

"It's the first time I've ever seen this sort of thing happen, I've been going to the leisure centre since I was 21 - I'm not 57."