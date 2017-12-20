Store supports furry friends at Christmas

There’s still time to help to help pets in need get a feed this Christmas.

The Birstall Pets at Home store, on Spring Ram Retail Park, is supporting a national drive to provide dinners for abandoned animals

Staff at the store are aiming to help the Support Adoption For Pets charity reach its target to raise enough money to fund 2.4million dinners for abandoned pets over Christmas.

The appeal runs until Sunday 24 December and Pets At Home store teams will be raising money for Yorkshire Rose Dog Rescue in West Yorkshire along with over 440 other Pets At Home stores across the country.

Pets at Home will be giving customers the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal simply by donating 50p (enough to fund one Christmas dinner for a rescue pet) at the till point.

Animal lovers can also donate £3 by texting BOWL01 to 70070, or an amount of their choosing online at www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santapaws.

Support Adoption for Pets fundraising manager Amy Wilson said: “We are delighted to announce that once again we’ll be launching our annual Santa Paws appeal to ensure that rescue pets across the country can enjoy a Christmas dinner.

“We hope that the nation will dig deep and think of those pets who are unfortunate enough to find themselves without an owner this Christmas.”