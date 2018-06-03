Sponsors wanted to help Hoppa

An innovative walk-to-school project has celebrated a milestone with buns and banners outside Mirfield Library.

The Hoppa, which launched in May 2013, is free for parents to use, promotes fitness, and puts the principles of ‘stop, look and listen’ into real-life learning.

Crowlees School parent Dianne Watkinson devised and launched the Hoppa five years ago and is delighted with the success of her walking bus/ park-and-stride hybrid idea to get kids out of cars.

Dozens of families from Crowlees School have used the scheme and Dianne is seeking sponsorship support to develop the scheme and take it to other schools.

She said: “I set up the scheme to help ease congestion around my sons’ school, teach children that walking to school can be fun, and encourage parents to work together to make it possible. I’m so proud that it’s going strong, five years on.”

Head teacher Kathy Woods said: “I am so grateful to Dianne and all the helpers at The Hoppa.

“This is such a worthwhile scheme for all the families of Crowlees and I very much hope that we can find sponsorship so that this fabulous scheme can continue for many more years.”

Darren Smith Homes recently supported The Hoppa by donating a new batch of children’s hi-vis vests.

Darren said: “Dianne’s scheme runs from Mirfield Library near our new development and it’s wonderful to see the children walking to school every day with their friends.

“We pride ourselves on supporting our local community so we are delighted to be offering sponsorship in this way.”

Any Mirfield businesses that would like to sponsor The Hoppa can email Dianne at crowleeshoppa@hotmail.co.uk or call 07955 360071 for more details about the scheme.